A Burning Springs man is being accused of attempting to hit police head-on on north U.S. 421.

Around noon Monday, Jason Smith, 42, was a passenger in a vehicle on the busy highway.  Police say Smith grabbed the steering wheel of the car and attempted to make it crash into a deputies patrol car.

The deputies quick action avoided a collision and they immediately turned around to stop the vehicle.  While attempting to make the stop, deputies witnessed Smith striking the female driver of the vehicle.

The driver got the vehicle stopped and removed Smith from it.  Smith became combative and attempted to strike the deputies but was subdued by sheriff Patrick Robinson, chief deputy Clifton Jones, deputy Paul Michael Whitehead and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb.

Smith was charged with assault 1st (domestic violence), alcohol intoxication in a public place third offense or more in 12 months, disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment second degree (police officer).

