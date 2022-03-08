Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 5, 2022 at approximately 10:10 Pm Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Terry Smith, 44 of Mill Pond Drive. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy came into contact with the above mentioned subject. Through acknowledgment with the Kentucky warrant system, K9 Deputy Brumley noted that he knew the subject had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Manchester Police Department for trafficking in a controlled substance. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Terry Smith, 44 was charged with:
• Trafficking in a Misrepresented Controlled Substance
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
