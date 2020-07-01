Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 1, 2020 at approximately 12:35 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Elmer Smith, 47 of Curry Branch.
The arrest occurred while Deputy Brumley was providing extra patrol on Curry Branch Road when he observed the above mentioned subject in the yard of a residence. Through acknowledgment of knowing the above mentioned subject had an active warrant on him for fleeing evading police in a motor vehicle. Deputy Brumley attempted to make contact with the subject, the subject took off on foot with intent to evade Deputy Brumley.
After a brief foot pursuit and struggle the subject was apprehended without further incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz, City Police Lt. Taye Napier and Officer Jeremy Garrison. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Elmer Smith, 47 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Menacing
