The man police feel is responsible for several catalytic converter thefts is now behind bars.

For several days police had been looking for Jonathan Smith, 26, of Lyttleton, as their main suspect in the rash of converter thefts.

City police officer Antonio Dodson had obtained warrants for Smith on five counts of theft by unlawful taking and five counts of criminal mischief 1st for stealing five converters from March 26 through March 31.

Late Tuesday night, city police chief Chris Fultz received a call that Smith was allegedly cutting a converter off a vehicle at Bald Knob Road on Horse Creek.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found Smith at the location.  A clear substance in a plastic bag was found in Smith’s pocket by city police officer Ryan Smith.

He was charged with criminal mischief 2nd, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

