On November 5, 2021 at approximately 2:11 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Deputy Dewey Grubb and Det. Jeff Kelsey arrested Robert Smith, 35 of Belles Fork. The arrest occurred on South Highway 11 when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible theft in progress. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the subject while he was in act of sawing the cribbing and placing it onto a trailer with the help of a male juvenile. Contact was made with the owners of the black top company and they advised the above mentioned subject had no permission to be on the property of taking any of the property.
Robert Smith, 35 was charged with:
• Theft By Unlawful Taking- All Others
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
• Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
• Unlawful Transaction with Minor 3rd Degree
