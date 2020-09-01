On August 28, 2020 at approximately 2:15 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Joseph Smith, 37 of South Highway 11. The arrest occurred when units were dispatched to a physical altercation at a business off of South Highway 421. Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson and deputies conducted an investigation at which time determined the male subject had been involved in a physical altercation with a female still present at the scene and took into his possession her keys and vehicle. The above mentioned subject was located at a residence off on South Highway 11 after the subject attempted to barricade himself inside the residence. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Joseph Smith, 37 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
• Theft by Unlawful Taking- Auto
