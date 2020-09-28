Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daugherty along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy James Fox arrested Jason Carl Smith age 41 of London early Friday morning September 25, 2020 at approximately 1:15 AM. The arrest occurred off Maplesville Road, approximately 5 miles east of London after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging of assault – 4th degree; three counts of violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO regarding an investigation conducted by Deputy Hobie Daugherty regarding an alleged assault on a female victim and violation of an EPO which had been served on this individual day before. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.

