Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on June 10, 2020 at approximately 11:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Lester Smith, 46 of Arrowhead Court. The arrest occurred at Arrowhead Court when Deputy Brumley was conducting an investigation into a possible stolen vehicle when he came in contact with the above mentioned subject. Through confirmation with Clay County dispatch it showed that the subject had an active Warrant for his arrest. Also, it was determined the subject was under the influence of intoxicants and was in possession of a small plastic bag of suspected Methamphetamine. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Lester Smith, 46 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine)
• Robbery 2nd Degree
