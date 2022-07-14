Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 12, 2022 at approximately 5:45 Pm Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Earl Smith, 61 of Little Creek Road. The arrest occurred involving a incident where a male subject had been shot alongside South Highway 66. Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold came into contact with a male gunshot victim who stated that the above mentioned subject pulled up next to him and they had got into a verbal altercation when the subject fire rounds toward the male and female subjects then fled the scene. The male subject was treated on scene until EMS arrived and was taken to Advent Health Manchester and was listed in stable condition. Deputy Arnold made contact with the above mentioned subject sitting inside a vehicle matching the description given by the victim; during the search Deputy Arnold located a firearm and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.
Earl Smith, 61 was charged with:
• Assault 2nd Degree
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (<2 GMS Methamphetamine)
• Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon
