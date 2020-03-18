Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 18, 2020 at approximately 1:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested John Wayne Smith, 52 of Saplin Fork Road. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones located the subject at his residence on Saplin Fork Road. The warrant was issued for a recent assault and burglary.
John Wayne Smith, 52 was charged with:
• Burglary 2nd Degree
• Theft by Unlawful Taking Over
• Assault 4th Degree
