On March 11, 2021 Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Courtney Smith, 23 of Paw Paw Road. The arrest occurred at a residence off of Arrowhead Court Road when the subject was located on an active warrant through Clay District Court. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Courtney Smith, 23 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking- Firearm
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Burglary 2nd Degree
