On March 11, 2021 Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Courtney Smith, 23 of Paw Paw Road. The arrest occurred at a residence off of Arrowhead Court Road when the subject was located on an active warrant through Clay District Court. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson. 

Courtney Smith, 23 was charged with:

• Theft by Unlawful Taking- Firearm

• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

• Burglary 2nd Degree

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you