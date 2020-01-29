Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 29, 2020 at approximately 2:50 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Cynthia Smith, 38 of South Highway 66. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions on the Hal Rogers Parkway. Upon contact with the driver, it was noted that the drivers showed signs of impairment. Deputy Brumley conducted an investigation at which time determined that the subject was under the influence of intoxicants. The above mentioned subject admitted to using methamphetamine earlier this date, during the search Deputy Brumley located a glass smoking pipe. The photos are provided by the Clay County Detention Center and Deputy Brumley.
Cynthia Smith, 38 was charged with:
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC. .08
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• One Headlight
