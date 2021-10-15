Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 12, 2021 at approximately 1:50 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Matthew Smith, 25 of Harris Hollow. The arrest occurred on Littleton Road when Deputy Brumley went to assist Sgt. Jeff Couch with the Manchester City Police on a call in reference to a minor accident. Upon arrival, K9 Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject who noted a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the subjects person. Through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Matthew Smith, 25 was charged with:
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alc/Drugs/ETC.
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.