Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 10, 2020 at approximately 9:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Johnny Smith, 56 of Rocky Branch Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Smith conducted a traffic stop due to the registration on the vehicle that was being operated didn’t match with the vehicle.
Upon further investigation it was determined that the subject was operating the motor vehicle under the influence. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson.
Johnny Smith, 56 was charged with:
• Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
• Improper Registration Plate
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• No/Expired Registration Plate
