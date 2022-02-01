Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 1, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Pamela Smith, 45 of Grannys Branch Road. The arrest occurred while on patrol on Highway 1524 when Deputy Smith observed the above mentioned subject inside the lobby of the Goose Rock Post Office. Contact was made and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch the subject was shown to have an active warrant for her arrest. Following the arrest a plastic baggie of suspected Methamphetamine was located in the subjects belongings.
Pamela Smith, 45 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
