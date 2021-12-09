Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 7, 2021 at approximately 10:11 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith arrested Austin Smith, 21 of Paw Paw Road. The arrest occurred on Dickenson Street when Deputy Smith responded to a complaint of a possible attempted burglary. Upon arrival, contact was made with a male subject and female subject inside a vehicle. Through running the passengers information with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that she had an active warrant for her arrest. She was placed under arrest by Manchester City Police Officer Taye Napier. After several attempts to wake the above mentioned subject, Deputy Smith was able to get the subject awake and alert. Through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Taye Napier. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Austin Smith, 21 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
