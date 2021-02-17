Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 16, 2021 at approximately 6:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard along with Deputy Shawn Curry arrested Stanley Smith, 40 of Smith Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies located the subject at a residence off of Smith Road and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active warrant for his arrest through District Court. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Stanley Smith, 40 was charged with:
• Strangulation 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) (Warrant of Arrest)
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.