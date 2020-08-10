Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 9, 2020 at approximately 7:40 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Marti Smith, 29 of Paces Creek Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies were dispatched to a domestic complaint involving a brother and sister. Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold came into contact with the above mentioned subject who was causing a disturbance. Through investigation Deputy Arnold went to place the above mentioned subject under arrest when she became aggressive. While being placed in the back of the patrol car, the above kicked Deputy Arnold multiple times. During the ride to the jail the subject attempted to kick the windows out of the patrol car along with yelling racial slurs toward Deputy Arnold. The subject refused to exit the patrol car once at Clay County Detention, with help from Deputy Jailers the subject was removed without further incident. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Marti Smith, 29 was charged with:
• Menacing
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
• Resisting Arrest
• Assault 3rd Degree- Police Officer
