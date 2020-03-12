Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 11, 2020 at approximately 12:50 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold and Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Daren Smith, 43 of Portersburg Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Arnold came in contact with the subject. During initial contact with the above mentioned subject, he provided Deputies with wrong identifying information. Through investigation it was determined the subjects true identity, it was confirmed the subject had an active warrant for his arrest. During the search of the subject, it was noted that the above mentioned subject had mail on his person that did not belong to him.
Daren Smith, 43 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Theft of Mail Matter
• Giving Officer False Identifying Information
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
