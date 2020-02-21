Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 19, 2020 at approximately 1:10 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Austin Smith, 19 of Coal Hollow Road. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones responded to a complaint of an out of control male subject at a residence on Highway 687. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones located the subject and conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject had made threatening remarks to home owners and wouldn’t leave the property.
Austin Smith, 19 was charged with:
• Disorderly Conduct
• Criminal Trespassing, 2nd Degree
• Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.