Clay County Coroner Joe Crockett reports a Laurel County man died in Clay County in an ATV accident.
The accident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday night at the junction of White’s Branch and Root’s Branch roads in the Horse Creek area of the county.
Crockett pronounced Joseph Smith dead at the scene.
Smith was riding a four-wheeler and appeared to lose control causing the accident, according to Crockett.
Members of the Manchester, Lockard’s Creek and Horse Creek Fire Department’s responded along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police.
