A Manchester man passed out at a Garrard convenient store then came to and went to a game room.
Police say Jeffrey Smith, 54, of Jackson Smith Road, passed out inside the Garrard Marathon. Emergency Management Services was called to the scene but was told he left prior to their arrival.
Sheriff's deputy Coty Arnold responded to the complaint and a clerk at the store showed him a photo of the man passed out and stated they thought he had went to a nearby game room.
Deputy Arnold found Smith at the game room and he had slurred speech, stumbling walk and admitted to taking Neurotins earlier in the day. He was charged with public intoxication (excluding alcohol) and lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
