The Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration has selected Derek Bonner, Leah Boyd, Nathan Clark, David Sisk, and Kenny Smith to judge the 85th Annual Celebration. The Celebration will begin Wednesday, Aug. 23, and conclude on Saturday, Sept. 2.
“We are pleased to be able to name such an experienced group of judges for our upcoming World Championship show. Our committee did a tremendous amount of due diligence on each of the judges that were qualified and available to judge this year. While several others were vetted, we feel extremely confident that this group will do an excellent job in marking their cards,” said Celebration CEO Warren Wells.
Bonner, from Mooresboro, N.C., will be marking the cards at The Celebration for the fourth time. Bonner has previously judged The Celebration in 2013, 2015, and 2021 and has also judged the Spring Fun Show in 2014 and 2022. Earlier this year Bonner judged the Walking in the Smokies and FAST Spring Showcase.
Boyd, from Murfreesboro, Tenn., will be the rookie on this year’s panel, making her first appearance in the big oval for The Celebration. Boyd did previously judge for The Celebration at the 2022 Spring Fun Show. Boyd has previously judged The International as well as for the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association at the 2020 Summer Sizzler.
Clark, from Arab, Ala., will be making his sixth appearance in the center ring for The Celebration. Clark has previously judged in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, and 2019. Clark has also judged the Spring Fun Show five times, with his most recent coming this year. Clark wrapped up his judging in 2022 at the North Carolina Championships.
Sisk, from Columbia, Tenn., has previously judged The Celebration four times. Those appearances came in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2021. Sisk has also worked the Spring Fun Show in 2018 and Celebration Fall Classic in 2022. Earlier this year Sisk judged the National Trainers’ Show.
Smith, from Manchester, Ky., will make his second appearance as a Celebration judge. In 2019 Smith judged both the Spring Fun Show and The Celebration. Smith has also judged at major venues across the industry including the National Trainers’ Show and Alabama Jubilee twice.
For more information on the 85th Annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration visit www.TWHNC.com.
