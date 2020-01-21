On January 21, 2020 at approximately 1:40 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested Chad Parks, 44 of Split Rail Road. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones received a complaint of a male subject trespassing at a residence and actively knocking on the door wanting to gain entry to the dwelling. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones conducted an investigation at which time determined that the subject was unlawfully trespassing at the residence. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Chad Parks, 44 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing
