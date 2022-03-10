Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Joanne Sizemore age 34 of Manchester early Thursday morning March 10, 2022 at approximately 1:58 AM. The arrest occurred on Staley Lane, approximately 6 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious subjects in a white SUV whose subjects were allegedly knocking on doors and attempting to open doors there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a white Buick Rendezvous blocking Staley Lane. An investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. Joanne Sizemore was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense , improperly blocking a traveled portion of the highway, possession of drug paraphernalia and other violations.

