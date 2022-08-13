An online student is in custody after making threats to the University of the Cumberlands.

According to a release from the Williamsburg Police Department, 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset was taken into custody Tuesday evening by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

According to WPD, the department received a request for assistance at approximately 5:12 p.m. Tuesday from the University of the Cumberlands in regard to a threat made toward the school. 

In addition to the on-duty WPD campus unit, additional officers responded and met with UC operations staff. A preliminary investigation indicated a male called UC threatening to execute a shooting on campus.

Andrew Powell, Vice President of University Communications, provided the Corbin Times Tribune with both the initial alert — advising students to remain indoors during the lockdown as the potential security issue was addressed — as well as the “all clear” issued at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday.

“Earlier this evening, University of the Cumberlands received a phone call from an individual off campus that was taken very seriously,” the last alert stated. “Campus was locked down and law enforcement were notified. At this time, law enforcement has mitigated the situation and there is no longer a threat to campus.

Burchett, whom Powell confirmed as an online student, had been identified and tracked to a location in Somerset where the arrest warrant was served.

