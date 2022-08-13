An online student is in custody after making threats to the University of the Cumberlands.
According to a release from the Williamsburg Police Department, 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset was taken into custody Tuesday evening by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
According to WPD, the department received a request for assistance at approximately 5:12 p.m. Tuesday from the University of the Cumberlands in regard to a threat made toward the school.
In addition to the on-duty WPD campus unit, additional officers responded and met with UC operations staff. A preliminary investigation indicated a male called UC threatening to execute a shooting on campus.
Andrew Powell, Vice President of University Communications, provided the Corbin Times Tribune with both the initial alert — advising students to remain indoors during the lockdown as the potential security issue was addressed — as well as the “all clear” issued at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday.
