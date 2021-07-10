Sophia Bowling Roberts passed away at her residence in Manchester, KY., Monday, July 5, 2021. She was 67 years old. Sophia was born August 28, 1953 in Hyden, KY., the daughter of the late, Taylor Bowling & Bessie Holland. Sophia had been a resident of Manchester for the past 10 years. She was affiliated with the Holiness Church. Sophia enjoyed watching T.V., working crossword puzzles, using her tablet & cell phone, being outdoors, cookouts, flower gardening and she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, Harley and MacKenzie.
Sophia was preceded in death by her beloved parents, father of her son, Herbert Jr. Woods, 2 brothers, Hiram Bowling & Harold Dean Bowling and 1 sister, Mable K. Ludlow. She leaves the following relatives surviving; her cherished son, Danny Woods and his wife, Gerri Anna, East Bernstadt, KY., 5 sisters, Icey Turner, Liberty, Texas, Laura Gross, Medical Lake, Washington, Linda K. Gibson, Hyden, KY., Wanda Jones, London, KY. & Hallie Bowling & husband, Calloway, Hyden, KY., treasured granddaughter, Harley Danyelle Frye & husband, Chad & treasured great granddaughter, MacKenzie Leighann Frye. Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral was held Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Hal's Fork Pentecostal Church, Bear Branch, KY.
Ministers: Rev. Jerry Holland and Pastor Wayne Bowling
Interment: Jones Cemetery, Bear Branch, KY.
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.