Sophia Bush Marcum 78, passed away Thursday, January 9th at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, Ky.
Sophia was born in Clay County to the late Mckinley and America Bush.
She leaves to mourn her passing her loving companion since 1962 Herman Marcum and one sister Romaine Marcum of Elk Creek.
She is preceded in death by her parents McKinley and America Bush and the following brothers and sisters: JC Bush, Herbert Bush, Jim Bush, Taylor Bush, Laura Caldwell, Elinor Hutton,and Ethel Marcum.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, January 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Jerry McKinley Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the McKinley Bush Cemetery on Big Creek.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
