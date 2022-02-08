Sophia Laughlin, 76, of Connersville, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Heritage House of Connersville.
She was born February 18, 1945 in Clay County, Kentucky, one of four children of Elmo and Burlin Wagers Eversole. As a child she moved with her family to Connersville and was a graduate of Connersville High School.
For several years, she was employed in the Dietary Department of Rush Memorial Hospital.
In her leisure, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Jason (Jeannine Cook) Laughlin of West Harrison, Indiana and Ethan (Kim) Laughlin of Brookville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Stone Laughlin, Audrey Laughlin and Hank Laughlin; two sisters, Melba Branstetter and Carol Wilson both of Laurel, Indiana; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sophia is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Edward Eversole.
The family has chosen to have a Celebration of Sophia's Life at a later date. The staff of Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home are honored to serve the Laughlin family.
Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
