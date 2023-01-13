Sophia “Sophie” Combs was born February 07, 1950 in Hyden, KY to the union of the late Woodrow and Lily Cohen Bentley.
Sophie was affiliated with the Anna C. Brush Memorial Church at Dryhill. She had been a life-long resident of Leslie County and was a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, attending bluegrass festivals and going to yard sales. Most importantly, Sophie cherished the time spent with family and friends.
Sophie departed this walk of life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the age of 72.
In addition to her parents, Sophie was preceded in death by one brother, David Bentley, one infant sister, Molly Gertrude Bentley, and two sisters, Lucille Asher and Margaret Feltner.
Survivors include two beloved sons, Stanley Simpson (Carol Smith) of Manchester, KY and Bobby Wayne Simpson (Amy Jo) of Hyden, KY. Her loving & devoted fiancé, Donnie Lewis of Hyden, KY, two brothers, Billy Ray Bentley (Trina) of Hyden, KY and Michael Bentley of Manchester, KY two sisters, Helen Gay (Jay) of Buckhorn, KY and Virginia Jackson (Sid) of Hyden, KY. One brother-in-law, Onzie Feltner of Hyden, KY, and one sister-in-law, Lois Bentley of Cincinnati, OH. Six cherished grandchildren, Zach Smith, Aaron Foreman, Jake Smith, Ryan Simpson, Alexandra Smith and Haley Simpson. Eight cherished great-grandchildren, Annalise Foreman, Matt Foreman, Kinsleigh Selvey, Maggie Foreman, Wesley Smith, Valerie Breeding, Iann Simpson and Levi Smith. Her special friends, Betty Morgan, Liz Osborne, Phyllis Begley and Florence Barger. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
The funeral service will be held for Sophia “Sophie” Combs at 1p.m. – Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Darrell Joseph officiating.
Interment will follow in the Bentley Cemetery at Hyden, KY with Ryan Simpson, Shawn Horton, Sid Jackson, Onzie Feltner, Aaron Foreman, Bill Bentley, Raney Gay, Tracey Gay and Brandon Gay serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6p.m. until 9p.m. – Friday, January 13, 2023 at the chapel.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
