The defending 12th region champs showed the Lady Tigers why they are what they are, plowing their way to a 73-37 win over Clay County (2-3). Led by Sidney Jones 15 points, Clay County only got major offense from Jones and Mackenzie Sizemore, who tossed in 12 points.
Coach James “Ivy” Burchell knew this game would be tough and knows his players will learn from it. “Southwestern has a really nice team with good shooters, good depth, and a very strong post player inside,” said Burchell. “We played hard but couldn’t keep pace with them. It was difficult to get offense inside over their post.”
Clay County has been without some experienced leaders in Courtney Jones and Jaylen Combs due to injury, and they were missed again. “Without Jaylen (Combs) and Courtney (Jones) we had to rely on Mackenzie and Sidney for our offense,” said Burchell. “Sidney had 15pts before turning an ankle early in the 4th quarter and Mackenzie stepped up with 12 points. Hopefully, we can get everyone healthy and start go get some consistency.”
Coach Burchell has had to turn to his youth filled bench this season, and they’ve improved each game. “Julia Collins (7th grader) started at point guard and gave us some solid minutes against Southwestern, as did 8th grader Lauryn Sizemore,” said Burchell. “They both scored a basket while getting some valuable experience.”
Sidney Jones – 15 points; Mackenzie Sizemore – 12 points; Brooke Dezarn – 4 points; Alexis Bowling – 2 points; Lauryn Sizemore – 2 points; Julia Collins – 2 points.
