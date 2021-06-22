Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on June 19, 2021 at approximately 5:00 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Karen Sparks, 39 of Beech Creek. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver. Deputies made contact with the above mentioned subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was operating the motor vehicle under the influence. Through confirmation with Clay County 911, it was shown the subject was operating on DUI Suspended License. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Karen Sparks, 39 was charged with:
• Failure to or Improper Signal
• License to be in Possession
• Driving on DUI Suspended License
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alc/Drugs/ETC.
