(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Tigers plucked the Cardinals in dominant fashion, winning 81-59 over a very pesky Red Bird squad at home. Jacob Curry and Raven Abner each led the team with 20 points. Abner added five steals, eight rebounds, while Curry added five assists and two boards. Abner was a defensive monster, also having 14 pass deflections.
Clay got off to a hot start and didn’t look back, as Evan Landon would pour in five of his nine points in the first quarter, helping give the Tigers a 28-14 lead heading into the 2nd quarter. Coach Glenn Gray loved the energy the Tigers brought out of the gate. “I felt we came out with our foot on the gas,” said Gray. “We got everyone involved and played with great hustle. Total team win,” he added.
The hot shooting would continue before the half, as Curry would drill six free throws and Abner two threes, helping push Clay ahead 56-28 at the break. Clay would score 28 points in back to back periods, showing just how scary they are when they spread the ball around. The Tigers would finish with 18 assists, led by Curry’s five.
The duo of Dalton and Deagon Finley would add 14 and 17 points respectively, however it just wasn’t enough to keep up with the high-powered Tigers. Red Bird also received 14 points from Dalton Asher. Tate Farmer (5pts) stepped up for the Tigers yet again, showing he can provide a spark off the bench anytime it’s needed. The same can be said for Landon Hensley, as he added four points off the bench. This will be critical for the Tigers moving forward, as postseason play looms ahead.
Jacob Curry – 20pts; Raven Abner – 20pts; Connor Farmer – 16pts; Evan Langdon – 9pts; Jakob Begley – 7pts; Tate Farmer – 5pts; Landon Hensley – 4pts.
