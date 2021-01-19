(QUEENSDALE, Ky.) – A dominant 28-point effort by senior guard Taylor Asher helped propel the Lady Tigers to a 58-39 win on the road against Red Bird. Asher and Co. moved to 2-0 on the season, and seemingly are finding a groove and an identity. The Lady Tigers deployed a balanced scoring attack and played solid defense.
Clay jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Jaylen Combs and Madison Curry both scored seven points in the game, showcasing their shooting ability once again. Courtney Jones and Mackenzie Sizemore each added five points in the game, Hailey Napier with four, and Brooke Dezarn with two.
The Lady Tigers haven’t lost to Red Bird in well over ten years, and while the streak persists, the contests are always hard fought. Red Bird once again provided Clay with a physical hard-fought matchup, and this contest should help the Lady Tigers prepare for the tough road ahead.
Taylor Asher – 28pts; Jaylen Combs – 7pts; Madison Curry – 7pts; Courtney Jones – 5pts; Mackenzie Sizemore – 5pts; Hailey Napier – 4pts; Brooke Dezarn – 2pts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.