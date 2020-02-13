It’s a huge week for the Clay County Lady Tigers (12-9) as they prepare to meet four 13th region quality opponents, one being top ranked South Laurel. Clay is set to go head to head with Jackson County, Red Bird, Corbin, and South Laurel before preparing for their last week of the regular season.
Jackson County (18-8) February 13th @ Jackson County 6:00PM – The Lady Tigers previously stomped the Lady Generals 63-38 at home. However, expect a much different performance from Jackson County on their home turf. Led by Taya Davis (20.5ppg), the Lady Generals are a threat to defeat anyone on any given night. Make no mistake about, Jackson is one of the most talented teams in the 13th region.
Red Bird (7-15) February 14th @ Clay County 6:00PM – The Lady Cardinals will trek up highway 66 to travel to Manchester on Valentines’ Day to compete for the second time this season against the Lady Tigers. There will be no love lost between these two however, as Clay defeated the Lady Cards’ earlier 79-58 at Red Bird. Led by Alyssa Gibson (20.7ppg), the Lady Cardinals are no easy win. This is a group that will push you to the limit if you don’t bring your best game.
Corbin (14-10) February 15th @ Clay County 2:30PM – The Lady Redhounds are on the uptick as of late, with major improvement showing week to week. This is their lone matchup with the Lady Tigers this season, so expect both to play their hardest. Corbin is led by Shelby Stewarts 17.4ppg, along with Marissa Scott’s 12.0ppg. The duo is one of the top scoring tandems in the 13th region and should be taken very seriously. These two will go to war on Saturday afternoon.
South Laurel (18-5) February 17th @ Clay County 6:00PM – The top ranked team in the 13th region will make their way to Manchester, showcasing some of the finest talent this state can offer. Led by EKU signee Amerah Steele (20.0ppg) and Sydnie Hall (13.1ppg), the Lady Cardinals anxiously await the return of their star and WKU signee Ally Collett (20.4ppg). Expect the Lady Tigers to have their work cut out for them, as this South Laurel team is one of the best in recent memory.
