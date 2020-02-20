2020 was the 10th anniversary of Clay County Cheerleading’s venture to the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando. The CCHS Cheerleaders finished in the top 5 two years in a row. In 2019, we had a well seasoned group of athletes who had competed in Disney multiple times. This season, we had a young team with lots of newcomers with some who had never competed on a nationals mat before. To get 4th place two years in a row is a great feat. Proud is an understatement!
CCHS changed up the game this year and decided to enter the Game Day division. This routine is made up of 4 parts and the order of the routine is situational depending on what the announcer calls out. We competed in pre-lims at 10:08 am, semi-finals at 6:32 pm, and we took the finals mat at 11:08 pm. A long day of cheer didn’t stop these girls from performing their very best each time. For the first time in our UCA National history, we competed 3 times in one day and achieved 3 zero deduction routines. This simply means that there were no mistakes in any of the routines CCHS performed. In awards we received 4th place but competition was separated by tenths of a point from 4th to 1st!
Overall there were 950 teams and 18,848 athletes that attended this competition, the largest turn out in its 40 year history. In our division alone there were around 60 teams. In semi-finals that was cut to 22 and in finals is was cut to the top 12. It’s truly an honor just to make finals...the cherry on top was that 4th place trophy and 3 zero deduction teams. This group of young ladies went above and beyond our expectations. As coaches we always remind them that the most rare and beautiful flowers bloom from adversity and that is just what happened. We were able to watch these athletes blossom into one of the best Game Day teams in the entire nation. The never let an obstacle stand in their way. When an issue arose they never laid down, they kept on fighting! Not only do they work hard in the gym, they cheer every football and basketball game, maintain high GPAs, and some also work their own jobs 20+ Hours each week. We hope that we have made our school, supporters, and county proud! Special shout out to our awesome cheer parents and supporters....this wouldn’t be possible without you! We are grateful to attend this event each year and we will continue to strive to bring a light to Southeastern Kentucky.
(Editor’s Note: In last week’s story detailing the cheer teams at nationals we mistakenly published two photos of the middle school cheer team. We sincerely apologize for the mistake, as we are human and sometimes we do make mistakes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.