State Champs! Your CCMS Tiger cheer squad has won the 2020 Kapos State Championship in the Middle School Small Division. Tiger Cheer Coach Cameron Gregory was ecstatic for his team. “Winning state was such a great achievement for our team,” said Gregory. “To put in all of the work that these girls and coaches have, advance from regionals, to state and then to compete against 16 other teams and come out on top, it is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.”
The Tigers have now captured the state title twice in the last three years. “Re-capturing the state title was very rewarding after our first state championship in 2018, followed by a tough loss in 2019,” said Gregory. “These girls came together and knew what it took to reclaim the top spot.”
State championships never come easy, so the Tiger cheer team put in the hard work says Gregory. “To prepare for the state championship, these athletes put in an unparalleled amount of hard work. Beginning in March, the coaches host open clinics and tryouts and after that, it’s full speed ahead. These girls practice 3-4 days a week through the summer and 5-6 days a week once school begins. They work extremely hard for everything that they accomplish. They are currently competing skills that were only legal at the collegiate level until this season. They are true athletes.”
Almost like something you would only see in a movie, Cameron follows his legendary grandfather Bobby Keith, a state championship winning basketball coach that led the Clay County Tigers through their golden years. It’s safe to assume this means the world to Cameron himself, along with the team. “To win a state title is something that is definitely unforgettable and something that is an outstanding accomplishment in sports history,” he said. “This championship was extremely important because our state competition is the highest stakes competition that we participate in before we travel to Orlando for the National High School Cheerleading Championship.”
Cameron also knows how important the mental aspect of winning state is. “The coaches use this to gauge how athletes will handle the pressure of nationals and as a precursor to their performance readiness,” he said. “We hope that this championship drives our athletes to work even harder for the remainder of the season, as we travel to Orlando to defend our national title. We also hope that this inspires young athletes in our community to work hard and aspire to become a part of our legendary program that we have built and continue to build.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.