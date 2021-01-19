The Clay County Tigers are currently 2-0 on the season, pending a matchup with Jackson County that won’t be in until next week’s publication. However, the Tigers are faced with a tough week ahead, meeting their top 13th region foe in North Laurel, as well as Leslie County once again and Perry Central.
North Laurel (5-0) – The Jaguars are led by Reed Sheppard, a sophomore guard averaging 35.6 points per game. Sheppard doesn’t do it alone however, as his cousin Ryan Davidson (20.8ppg) helps form a dynamic duo that may be the region’s best. Clay Sizemore (18.2ppg) provides the Jags with a constant deep threat from three, making them a near three-headed monster. Clay handed the Jags two losses last year. Can they make it three straight wins? Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 22nd, at Clay County High School.
Leslie County (2-2) – The Eagles suffered their 2nd loss of the season at the hands of the Tigers last week and will undoubtedly be looking to avenge that. Led by Trenton Day’s 16.8ppg, the Eagles are a physical, hard-nosed squad that can beat anyone on any given night. Jason Baker (15.2ppg), Kobe Bowling (12.8ppg), Treyton Abner (11.8ppg) and Wyatt Hensley (10.0ppg) round out the double-digit scorers. Look for this to be another solid contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 25th, at Leslie County High School.
Perry County Central (0-3) – The Commodores are off to a rare 0-3 start to their season. That being said, Perry Central can never be overlooked. The Commodores are led by Dawson Duff (13.7ppg) and Rydge Beverly (12.0ppg). Expect Perry Central to push the tempo and try to cause chaos for the Tigers, as they tend to play old school, physical mountain basketball. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 26th, at Perry Central High School.
