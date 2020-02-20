(BARBOURVILLE, Ky.) – The Tigers (19-8) didn’t let a tough home loss to Bell County keep them down, as they traveled on the road to Knox Central, leaving with an 88-76 victory over the Panthers. Connor Farmer would lead the Tigers with a massive 28-point effort, proving yet again that the Tigers have multiple players who can go off for 20+.
The Panthers would lead 23-22 after the first quarter, mostly being led by the efforts of the insanely athletic Jevonte Turner (28pts). Turner and Isaac Mills (15pts) would keep the Panthers in the contest, as Clay shot the ball lights out with a staggering 51.6% from the field, and 43.8% from behind the three-point line.
The Tigers would balloon the score by the time the third quarter rolled around, with Clay leading 64-46 with 3:00 to go in the third. Jacob Curry (19pts) would continue his hot streak, as would Raven Abner (18pts) and Evan Langdon (14pts). Langdon would add 11 boards to complete yet another double-double. Knox simply had no answer for the firepower of the Tigers.
Clay would shift into cruise control in the final minutes, up 81-68 with 2:30 remaining in the contest. The Tigers still didn’t have Connor Robinson in the lineup, while showing that the Tigers can step up in his absence is huge. The injury bug continues to bite the Tigers as it did last year. This year however, the Tigers are determined to not allow it to derail what could be a magical season.
Connor Farmer – 28pts; Jacob Curry – 19pts; Raven Abner – 18pts; Evan Langdon – 14pts; Tate Farmer – 6pts; Jakob Begley – 3pts.
