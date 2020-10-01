Clay County (2-1) will look to knock off the Johnson Central Golden Eagles (2-0) on Friday night in Manchester. Johnson Central has defeated Bell County 36-0 on Log Mountain, along with Simon Kenton 37-17. The defending 4A state champions bring with them the respect of their peers, and a whole plethora of talent.
Coach Mike Sizemore knows the Tigers will have their work cut out this week, as this opponent may be the best they face all season. “Johnson Central is the top football program in Eastern Kentucky right now and one of the premier programs state-wide,” said Sizemore. “Our kids are getting to see a championship level team this week. We must be willing to do everything we can in order to give ourselves a chance against these guys. They are ranked as high as #3 in some statewide polls regardless of class and are #1 in 4A.”
As mentioned earlier, teams simply respect the Golden Eagles when they visit. The level of dominance they’ve put on display in recent memory is unmatched. There is no one that has more respect for the Golden Eagles than us,” says Sizemore. “As a coach you see them on film and their size, speed, and intensity just jumps off of the screen at you. As a competitor, I know I like for my kids to see what championship effort and championship level football looks like and our guys can benefit a lot from stepping on the field with this kind of team. If you have aspirations of being a championship level football program and we do or we wouldn't work as hard as we do at it as players and coaches here, you need to see it first hand and you need to be ready to play as hard as you can against these guys. We respect them and know how good they are but we also must be ready to go at them with our best effort and not back down on Friday night, we are going to attack their weaknesses and play to our strengths just like we would every week and put our guys in the best position to have success when we kick it off on Friday.”
Johnson Central is playing with a stacked deck. “They are loaded with talent but also have a very good mix of elite talent in their program right now,” says Sizemore. “First and foremost, anyone that follows football or recruiting in our state knows about Grant Bingham. He's probably one of the top linemen in country and is one of the most recruited kids to ever come out of Eastern Kentucky even though he's only beginning his junior season. With his size and mobility, he's going to be a challenge to handle in the trenches for Friday night.”
The run game of the Golden Eagles is something to watch out for says Sizemore. “Dillon Preston was another kid that done an excellent job for them,” said Sizemore. “He's an explosive runner and does an excellent job on the defensive side of the ball, he gets off the ball as quick and plays with as much intensity as anybody around. Make no mistake about it though, they have talent all over the field and have done an excellent job of producing championship level teams the last few years so we must be ready to play when we step on the field with this type of team on Friday night.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
