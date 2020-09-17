The Clay County Tigers (1-0) will look ahead to face a scrappy Leslie County (0-0) in what will be the Eagles season opener. The Tigers will be riding high after a solid 35-30 win over Lynn Camp, while also showing flashes of what could be a very high-powered offense.
Coach Mike Sizemore understands the importance of this game, as its rivalry roots still run deep. “This was our very first football rivalry when our program got started and this game still has meaning to a lot of the people that played in the early days of our program here,” said Sizemore. “Hopefully our kids today embrace that the way our seniors embraced it last year. Picking this game up was one of the first things I wanted to do when I was able to come back here and take over a couple years ago and I am glad that we could work it out to get our two teams playing again. The kids on the field for both teams last year hadn't experienced this game before and it was a great night of high school football, we played in a tight back and forth game with those guys at their place in front of a huge crowd and our guys were able to make enough plays to get the win. We graduated a lot of our team from last year and a lot of theirs are returning so we need to get out there and bring that same type of intensity from our young guys on Friday night. This is a game that should happen every year, our programs are going to have ups and downs like everyone's and it's always been a back and forth series between us and them but I believe that it’s a great experience for the kids and the communities on both sides.”
The keys to the game are simple for Sizemore and Co.: keep it simple. “This early in the season and especially the way this season is laid out, we don't have a lot to go on schematically from a preparation standpoint because they haven't played yet and we've not seen them at all, so we are going to have to know our scheme enough to make some adjustments that give us a chance for success once the game begins,” says Sizemore. “We need to play a clean game, be physical, and hopefully cause a few turnovers while hanging on to the football ourselves in order to put ourselves in the best position to win.”
The Tigers are sticking to what they know with Leslie County says Sizemore. “Going from what we know from last year since we don't have any information on their team so far this season, they have a couple of kids that have great speed and can make plays,” he says. “They will play with great intensity and will be well coached. They also return the majority of their weapons from last year, so they are going to have a more experienced squad than us this early in the season. Our kids need to come out and use this as another opportunity to grow, we can't get too up or too down during the course of the game. I look forward to seeing how our kids deal with having a little bit of success early on, we were able to win that first game and we improved as the game went on now it's going to be interesting to see if we go out there and use this as another opportunity to grow and get better as a team while play a very tough opponent Friday night.”
