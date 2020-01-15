(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Make that two straight nights that the Tigers knock off a Laurel County team with a buzzer beater! Exacting their revenge from last week’s tough loss to South Laurel, the Tigers edged the Cardinals 59-58 as Jacob Curry nails an 8-foot jumper with 4 seconds left to give Clay County the win. This was undoubtedly one of the toughest games of the season for the Tigers, as they overcame fatigue from a huge win over rival North Laurel the night before.
Fueled by pure adrenaline behind a raucous crowd, the Tigers had to give every ounce of heart they could, and they did just that. Neither offense of Clay, nor South Laurel fired on all cylinders, so it boiled down to who wanted it more. The insane talent of the Cardinals Matthew Cromer was almost enough to overcome Clay County, as he gave the Cards 32-points and the Tigers fits all night long.
The Tigers would lead 11-8 at the end of one, as Jacob Curry started with a hot hand from the get-go. Curry, Connor Robinson, and Connor Farmer led the Tigers offensively. Farmer, battling near dehydration from illness for the second straight night gutted out a 13-point performance, while Curry led the team with 19 points and eight huge rebounds. Robinson poured in 11 points, six assists, and five boards.
The 2nd period brought things to a standstill, as both Clay and South would score 13 each, going blow for blow. A huge block by Farmer would set the tone for the remainder of the half, leading to a transition score by Robinson. The Tigers would inch ahead with a small four-point lead, only to have Cromer respond with bucket after bucket. Clay would lead 24-21 at the half.
The Tigers would come out scoring early in the 3rd, as Curry would drill a three almost immediately out of the gate. The Cardinals Micah Anders would fire back with a three of his own, showing that the Cardinals would not back down. Curry and Cromer would go back and forth, along with Jakob Begley contributing with a deep three to keep things interesting. The Tigers would push ahead 38-30 as Evan Langdon and Curry would sink free throws, only to have Cromer and Brett Norvell do the same on the opposing end. Clay led 42-36 at the end of the third.
As the stage was set for a postseason type ending, the two powerhouse programs fought till the last second in the 4th. Cromer would score 14 in the 4th period to nearly give South Laurel the win, as he drilled a three pointer to give South the 58-57 lead over the Tigers with :12 seconds remaining. Curry would rush down the court, crossover between two defenders and elevate for a step-back jumper to give Clay County the win, 59-58.
The win over the Cardinals marked the first time since January of 2016 that the Tigers have knocked off South Laurel. “I thought we continued to play with a chip on our shoulder,” said Tiger Coach Glenn Gray. “We had some guys with dead legs who were really tired from last night’s game at North, but we persevered. When they grabbed the lead, we had the presence of mind to come down and take a good shot. South does a lot of good things to take you out of your defense or offense. We were about three plays from really controlling the game. That was a great ball game between two great teams.”
Jacob Curry – 19; Connor Farmer – 13; Connor Robinson – 11; Evan Landon – 6; Tate Farmer – 5; Jakob Begley – 5.
