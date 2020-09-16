(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Clay County Tigers Volleyball has their season underway and has already collected a solid win on the road over Owsley County. Clay County won 25-20, 18-25, 25-19. Coach Sydney Combs was very pleased with the effort put forth by her team. “I thought we played very well given the circumstances,” said Combs. “Not having fans is tough, but our girls battled through it. We could have easily laid down after they took the second set, but we came home with a great win.”
Rachel Hensley and Emma Deaton, two seniors, led the Tigers in kills, as Hensley had two, Deaton one. Hensley added a dig, helping secure the Clay win.
Upcoming for the Tigers is Owsley County once again on September 7th on the road. Clay then meets North Laurel on the 15th at home, at Perry Central on the 17th, followed by Perry at home on the 22nd.
