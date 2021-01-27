HYDEN, Ky. – Connor Farmer looked like his old self, dominating in the Tigers 70-68 victory over Leslie County, posting 34 points in the win. Clay County moved to 4-1 on the season, with two victories over the Eagles to complete the regular season sweep. The Eagles gave the Tigers all they could handle until the final buzzer.
Farmer took over early in the contest, as he and Raven Abner scored all 17 points for the Tigers in the first quarter. Abner continued his hot shooting from deep, as he drilled another three in the opening period, something he’s done in the last three games for Clay County. The Tigers would hold a 17-11 lead heading into the 2nd period.
Connor Robinson (19pts) would make his presence known, kicking off the 2nd period with an acrobatic reverse lay in. Farmer and Abner would then continue their barrage, scoring almost at will before the half. Clay would hold their largest lead of the game at the 3:14 mark, 36-22. The resilient Eagles continued to fight, battling back to cut into the lead 36-26 at the half.
The game script remained much of the same in the 2nd half, as the third quarter consisted of Farmer scoring six of his 34, while Jeremy Hibbard made a fantastic steal followed by a coast-to-coast lay in. Leslie County would continue to fight and claw, going into the fourth quarter down 47-37.
The Tigers closed the contest out as Farmer dominated the fourth quarter, scoring in flurries. Clay would lead 60-53 with 2:00 to go, which would ensue with a Leslie County three-point shooting explosion of their own. Leslie would go basket for basket with the Tigers, to bring things to 70-68 on a buzzer three as time expired.
