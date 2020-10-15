Another Friday, another district game for the Tigers. Clay County (3-2) is current 0-2 in district play and could potentially change that against the Perry Central Commodores (1-4). Perry County is typically one of the better programs in the mountains but have recently endured some tough years. They can never be overlooked however, as they always play hard-nosed mountain football.
Coach Sizemore and the Tigers will have a full week of preparation for the Commodores, and a home field advantage. “Perry County Central is not a bad football team,” says Coach Sizemore. “They have lost to some really good opponents out there this year and we have to be ready to play when they come in here on Friday night. They have a very versatile offensive attack that can line up and spread the field on you as well as come back into three back power sets, so we have to get ready for a lot of different things going into this week on defense. I expect those guys to come in here fired up and to be ready to give their best effort to win the game. We have been fortunate enough to be able to win some games this season but every week you have to look at it as being back to square one and hopefully that's what our kids will be thinking when we roll in this week. Perry is going to be a tough opponent and our kids need to be ready to get out there and play Friday night.”
The Tigers must contain the ground game of the Commodores, as well as reducing penalties. “We have to be able to play smart football and avoid any silly mistakes or penalties,” said Coach Sizemore. “We had a couple drives stall early last week due to holding calls and that's something you want to clean up moving forward. We are playing a lot of young guys out there this year and they seem to be improving every week, but we have to keep playing hard and pushing our guys to get better especially with a tough team like Perry coming in. I also want to see our defense do a better job of getting off of blocks, that's definitely something we are going to work in practice this week. We need to play fired up, play fast to the football, and be sound in the special team's game as well as our schemes on offense and defense to give ourselves a chance to be able to win Friday night.”
