(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – After 16 seasons and an unprecedented stretch of regional dominance from 2007 – 2012, Lady Tiger coach James ‘Ivy’ Burchell has decided to retire. Coach Burchell finishes his career with 353 wins, and 153 losses.
Coach has an incredible coaching resume, and his accolades are second to none.
•16 years at Paces Creek Elementary, coaching boys/girls’ basketball, and football.
•Assistant for CCHS Football for one year, under Eugene Hensley.
•Four years as head coach of CCMS girls’ basketball, two state titles, 1 runner-up.
•1st ever coach of CCMS boys’ basketball, one season (31-3).
•Seven years as CCHS assistant under Donnie Gray, 1989 state champions.
•Two years as CCHS assistant under Bobby Keith, 1994 region champs.
•Two years as CCHS Boys HC, 13th region semi’s both years, upset #6 in state, Corbin.
•Head coach Manchester Magic AAU, won National Title, played in four National Tournaments
•Three years as CCHS baseball head coach. District champions, 2006.
•16 years as CCHS Lady Tigers head coach. 5 13th region championships, 11 49th district championships.
•Currently in his 11th year of coaching CCHS Tennis, boys & girls. five regional runner ups in girls’ tennis.
Coach Burchell is well respected amongst his peers, and many had high praise.
CCHS Athletic Director, Tom Nicholson had this to say about coach. “On behalf of Clay County High School and CCPS, I want to thank Lady Tigers’ Head Basketball Coach James ‘Ivy’ Burchell and congratulate him on a tremendous career. Coach Burchell has been an integral part of Clay County Basketball at all levels since the 1980’s. After 40 years of being involved with Clay County Basketball, I want to tell Coach Burchell that Clay County is forever grateful and appreciative of his lifelong contributions to our programs.”
CCHS Boys Head Coach Glenn Gray had this to say about Coach Burchell, “I have known and been a friend to Ivy for many years, and I hate to see him go. He had an outstanding career, and has worn a plethora of different hats, but none fit him better than being our CCHS Lady Tiger Head Coach. We wish you the very best in everything you do coach.”
One of his biggest rivals, North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said, “Coach Burchell is one of the best coaches I have had the honor to coach against. He always got the most out of the talent his teams had. I knew when I started coaching in the 13th region in 2011 It was his teams I had to overcome. The longtime success during his tenor I doubt will be matched anytime soon.”
Coach Burchell is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best coaches in Clay County history. He had this to say about his time as CCHS Lady Tigers coach.
“One of the things I am most proud of as Coach of the Lady Tigers basketball team is how we were able to dominate the 13th region for the first several years of my coaching tenure,” he said. “From 2009 until 2012 we not only won four consecutive regional titles, we, did not lose a single game in the 13th region, winning 60 consecutive games against region opponents. In the 1st six years of my coaching tenure, we won five regional titles and amassed a record of 89-2 against 13th region teams. I have very fond memories of those seasons.”
He continued, “I would like to thank all the coaches, players, administrators, and parents that helped make my coaching experience a great one. Although not perfect, I have always tried to do everything in my power to give our players the opportunity to win. I have been blessed to have had great kids in our program who have represented Clay County with pride, dignity, and honor while wearing the black and gold. It has been my honor to call you all my friends and colleagues. We have many special young ladies in our program right now and I wish you all the very best as you try to reach your potential.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.