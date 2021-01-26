MCKEE, Ky. – A cold shooting night led to the Lady Tigers (2-2) suffering their first loss of the season, a 41-33 defeat at the hands of the Jackson County Lady Generals. Clay struggled from the field, shooting a low 28% for the contest. The Lady Tigers were led by Taylor Asher’s 16-point effort, as the senior was 1-3 from the three-point line, as well as 7-7 from the charity stripe.
Clay County led early on, holding a steady 21-14 lead midway through the contest. The lack of scoring became too much to overcome, as the Lady Generals battled back on the efforts of 8th grader Abby Gilbert. Gilbert lit the Lady Tigers up for a double-double, posting 12 points and 10 rebounds. Natalie Carl knocked down a trio of three pointers, posting 11 points on the Lady Tigers as well.
Madison Curry added eight points to aide Asher, Hailey Napier added six, and Courtney Jones tossed in three. The Lady Generals outscored Clay County 27-12 for the remainder of the contest, exacting their revenge on Clay County for knocking them out of the district tournament last season. Clay will meet Jackson County again in Manchester January 29th.
Taylor Asher – 16pts; Madison Curry – 8pts; Hailey Napier – 6pts; Courtney Jones – 3pts.
