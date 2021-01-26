MANCHESTER, Ky. – Clay County (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season in Manchester 99-74 to 6th ranked North Laurel (7-0). This was by far the most anticipated matchup of the early season, as Clay defeated NL three times last year. It’s safe to say the Jaguars had revenge on their mind, as they shot the lights out all night long.
It was a back-and-forth affair early on, as Raven Abner (24pts) once again got hot from behind the three-point line. Abner finished 6-12 behind the line, drilling three in the first quarter. Combined with Connor Robinson’s team leading 33 points, the Tigers found themselves in a 5-point ballgame with North Laurel, down 20-15 after the first.
Things stayed close as Robinson scored 11 of his 33 in the 2nd period, until Jaguar superstar Reed Sheppard started to take over before the half. Clay would cut things to 10, 37-27 with 3:05 left. Sheppard would drive and make an old fashioned 3-point play, pushing the Jaguars ahead for good. Clay never recovered.
Down 48-31 during the half, the Tigers couldn’t find any momentum. The press defense deployed by the Jaguars, combined with their speed in transition was simply too much for Clay County to overcome. Leading by as much as 63-37 in the third, North Laurel continued to roll. The Tigers attempted one last coup, cutting the lead to 19, 69-50. The adversity was too much for Clay, as the Jags put the finishing touches on their 99-74 throttling of the Tigers.
Connor Robinson – 33pts; Raven Abner – 24pts; Connor Farmer – 9pts; Cole Garrison – 5pts; Tate Farmer – 2pts; Landon Hensley – 1pt.
