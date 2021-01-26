MANCHESTER, Ky. – The defending 49th district champion North Laurel Lady Jaguars left Manchester with a 57-42 victory over Clay County (2-2), showcasing why they are ranked number one in the 13th region. Led by Hailee Valentine’s 19-point effort, the Lady Jaguars suffocated Clay County with tremendous defense.
Clay would fall behind 9-0 as North Laurel’s Halle Collins scored the opening two baskets. A Clay timeout to regroup seemed to be what the Lady Tigers needed, as Madison Curry (12pts) drilled three consecutive threes from deep to bring cut into the NL lead, 18-12 at the end of the first.
Curry’s hot shooting seemingly got everyone going, as Courtney Jones finished with 12 of her own, Jaylen Combs with 10, and Taylor Asher with eight.
The Lady Tigers knew that North Laurel plays a fast-paced brand of basketball that showcases them getting out in transition. Coach Burchell and Co. slowed things down offensively, forcing North Laurel to deploy a trap defense which double-teamed each Clay player with the ball. The Lady Tigers withstood it early on but grew fatigued over the course the game due to the intensity of the Lady Jags smothering defense. The slow pace would continue, as NL would lead only by 10, 29-19 heading into the halftime break.
North Laurel would come out of the half fired up, scoring two straight baskets. Taylor Asher and Courtney Jones would each reach the free throw stripe to slow things down, with Asher hitting a buzzer beater three to head into the fourth quarter down 40-29. Things wouldn’t change however, as the Lady Jags closed things out on strong efforts by Valentine, Halle Collins added 16, and Emily Sizemore added 11. Both teams showcased some shooting struggles, but now each group knows where they stand moving forward.
Madison Curry – 12pts; Courtney Jones – 12pts; Jaylen Combs – 10pts; Taylor Asher – eight pts.
