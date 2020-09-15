(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Last Tuesday, the Lady Tigers would gain another win in match play, this one coming over Corbin. Clay would win handily, 183-258. Led by Elivia Marcum and Avery Janutolo with 40’s, the Lady Tigers were outstanding. Taylor Messer finished with a 50, Hallie Hooker 53, and Adyson Hooker 58.
Thursday, they traveled to Burnside Island to compete against Southwestern. Clay would finish with a 177, while Southwestern’ score was never determined. Avery Janutolo 40, Elivia Marcum 43, Taylor Messer 46, Hallie Hooker 48, Adyson Hooker 61.
Saturday, the Lady Tigers traveled to Lakeside Golf Course in Lexington to compete for the Henry Clay Invitational. They placed 6th out of 14 teams. Coach Amy Janutolo and the team are preparing for the regional tournament, and Clay could fare well at the rate they are playing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.